Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 74 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .243 with 36 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.3% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven in a run in 36 games this year (45.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43% of his games this year (34 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.276
|AVG
|.204
|.346
|OBP
|.272
|.497
|SLG
|.472
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|29
|30/17
|K/BB
|41/11
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
