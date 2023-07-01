Saturday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) squaring off against the Boston Red Sox (41-42) at 3:07 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (2-4) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

Boston has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (402 total).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

