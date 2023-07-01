Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Rogers Centre against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 87 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks eighth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 402 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Crawford (2-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

None of Crawford's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Crawford will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 White Sox L 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Banks 6/27/2023 Marlins L 10-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Sandy Alcantara 6/28/2023 Marlins L 6-2 Home Kaleb Ort Braxton Garrett 6/29/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Brayan Bello Jesús Luzardo 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers - Home - Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers - Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home James Paxton Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Kutter Crawford James Kaprielian

