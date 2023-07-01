In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Montreal Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Samuel Montembeault's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Think Samuel Montembeault will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Samuel Montembeault 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 14 Goaltending Record -- 7-4-2 Shots Against 14.16 439 Goals Against 2.79 39 Saves 12.90 400 Save % -- 0.911

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Samuel Montembeault's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.