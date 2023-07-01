Samuel Montembeault 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Montreal Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Samuel Montembeault's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)
Samuel Montembeault 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|14
|Goaltending Record
|--
|7-4-2
|Shots Against
|14.16
|439
|Goals Against
|2.79
|39
|Saves
|12.90
|400
|Save %
|--
|0.911
Samuel Montembeault's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+
