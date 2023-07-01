In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Montreal Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Samuel Montembeault's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Samuel Montembeault 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 14
Goaltending Record -- 7-4-2
Shots Against 14.16 439
Goals Against 2.79 39
Saves 12.90 400
Save % -- 0.911

Samuel Montembeault's Next Game

