At +3000, Stefon Diggs is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 15th-best in the league. There are two total prop bets of his that you can wager on, and we cover those below, as well.

Want to bet on Stefon Diggs? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Stefon Diggs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Stefon Diggs Insights

Diggs was the most prolific pass-catcher of the current Bills last year, as the ninth-year man was targeted 154 times and recorded 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) with 11 TDs.

The Bills, who were fourth in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.2% of the time while running the football 42.8% of the time.

Buffalo compiled 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season (seventh in the NFL), and it ranked 15th on the other side of the ball with 214.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.