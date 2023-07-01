Stefon Diggs: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Stefon Diggs when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets square off at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Stefon Diggs Injury Status
Diggs is currently not on the injury report.
Is Diggs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Stefon Diggs NFL MVP Odds
Stefon Diggs 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|154 TAR, 108 REC, 1,429 YDS, 11 TD
Rep Diggs and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|208.60
|29
|5
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|179.11
|46
|5
|2023 ADP
|-
|12
|5
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stefon Diggs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|9
|8
|122
|1
|Week 2
|Titans
|15
|12
|148
|3
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|7
|74
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|6
|4
|62
|0
|Week 5
|Steelers
|11
|8
|102
|1
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|10
|148
|1
|Week 8
|Packers
|8
|6
|108
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|10
|5
|93
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|16
|12
|128
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|5
|4
|48
|1
|Week 12
|@Lions
|15
|8
|77
|1
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|7
|92
|1
|Week 14
|Jets
|5
|3
|37
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|9
|5
|60
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|10
|7
|104
|1
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Divisional
|Bengals
|10
|4
|35
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.