Ty Montgomery is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Ty Montgomery Injury Status

Montgomery is currently not listed as injured.

Ty Montgomery 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
4 TAR, 3 REC, 15 YDS, 1 TD

Ty Montgomery Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 7.30 447 161
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196
2023 ADP - 683 227

Ty Montgomery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Dolphins 4 3 15 1

