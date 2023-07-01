Tyrel Dodson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Tyrel Dodson is set to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills collide with the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Tyrel Dodson Injury Status
Dodson is currently not listed as injured.
Tyrel Dodson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|28 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Tyrel Dodson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 5
|Steelers
|1.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|13
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
