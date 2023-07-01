The 2023 season kicks off for Von Miller when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets square off at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Von Miller Injury Status

Miller is currently not on the injury report.

Von Miller 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 21 Tackles (10 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Von Miller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Rams 2 3 4 0 0 Week 2 Titans 0 1 1 0 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 0 0 0 0 1 Week 4 @Ravens 1 1 2 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 1 1 1 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 2 4 0 0 Week 8 Packers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 2 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 1 1 2 0 0 Week 11 Browns 0 0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0 0 1 0 0

