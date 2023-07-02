The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .288 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.0% of those games.

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Duran has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (27.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .330 AVG .252 .407 OBP .278 .526 SLG .378 15 XBH 10 2 HR 2 17 RBI 12 27/13 K/BB 39/3 8 SB 7

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings