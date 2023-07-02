Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .288 with 21 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.0% of those games.
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.7% of his games this year, Duran has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (27.0%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.330
|AVG
|.252
|.407
|OBP
|.278
|.526
|SLG
|.378
|15
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|8
|SB
|7
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.01), 21st in WHIP (1.127), and second in K/9 (12).
