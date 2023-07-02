Kevin Gausman will start for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Blue Jays (-190). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 83 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 21-21 15-12 27-29 28-31 14-10

