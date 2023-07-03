We have 31 matches in Wimbledon round of 128 (on grass) today in , , including Yannick Hanfmann (No. 45 in world) matching up against Taylor Fritz (No. 9). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the action will be streaming live.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: July 3

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 3

Match Round Match Time Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Luca van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima Round of 128 6:00 AM ET Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Round of 128 7:15 AM ET John Isner vs. Jaume Munar Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Michael Mmoh vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Maximilian Marterer vs. Borna Gojo Round of 128 7:15 AM ET Pedro Cachin vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 128 8:30 AM ET Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte Round of 128 8:30 AM ET Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic Round of 128 8:30 AM ET Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Laurent Lokoli vs. Casper Ruud Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Roman Safiullin vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Round of 128 9:15 AM ET Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere Round of 128 10:30 AM ET Quentin Halys vs. Daniel Evans Round of 128 11:15 AM ET Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka Round of 128 11:30 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Round of 128 11:45 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Hanfmann vs. Fritz

Hanfmann is 33-14 on the year, with no tournament victories.

Fritz has posted a 29-14 record on the year, claiming one tournament title.

Hanfmann has played 47 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.8 games per match.

In his six matches on grass this year, Hanfmann has played an average of 22.2 games.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hanfmann has won 80.8% of his games on serve, and 27.1% on return.

Fritz is averaging 25.4 games per match through his 43 matches played this year across all court types, with a 54.6% game winning percentage.

Fritz averages 23 games per match and 11.5 games per set through five matches on grass courts this year.

Including all surfaces, Fritz's service game winning percentage is 83.9% (winning 458 of 546 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 23.8% (earning a win in 127 of 533 return games).

