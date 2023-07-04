The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with four doubles) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .305 with 25 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (28.1%).

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (31.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (28.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .330 AVG .284 .407 OBP .308 .526 SLG .440 15 XBH 14 2 HR 2 17 RBI 12 27/13 K/BB 39/3 8 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings