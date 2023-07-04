Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (80) this season while batting .256 with 38 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (21.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this year (46.9%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.276
|AVG
|.233
|.346
|OBP
|.304
|.497
|SLG
|.513
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|34
|30/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Dunning (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.80 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 8 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 2.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
