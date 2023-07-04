Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Tuesday at Fenway Park against Dane Dunning, who is projected to start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (48.9%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 20-23, a 46.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of its 84 opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 2-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 22-21 16-12 27-29 29-31 14-10

