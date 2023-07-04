Triston Casas -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .225.

In 50.7% of his games this season (37 of 73), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (12.3%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.0%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (35.6%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .234 AVG .217 .362 OBP .299 .364 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 32/22 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings