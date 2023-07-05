On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (56 of 77), with more than one hit 28 times (36.4%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (25 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .335 AVG .240 .403 OBP .307 .545 SLG .356 25 XBH 11 4 HR 2 19 RBI 16 23/16 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

