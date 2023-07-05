Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (56 of 77), with more than one hit 28 times (36.4%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this season (25 of 77), with more than one RBI seven times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.335
|AVG
|.240
|.403
|OBP
|.307
|.545
|SLG
|.356
|25
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
