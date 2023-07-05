Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.239
|AVG
|.244
|.286
|OBP
|.259
|.408
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.