A pair of the league's top hitters face off when the Texas Rangers (51-35) and Boston Red Sox (43-43) meet at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Fenway Park. Leody Taveras has a .301 batting average (ninth in league) for the Rangers, and Masataka Yoshida ranks eighth at .307.

The Rangers will look to Jon Gray (6-4) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (5-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

During 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.

Bello is aiming for his sixth straight quality start.

Bello is trying for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has not made an outing yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 3.21, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.069.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.