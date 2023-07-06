Adam Duvall -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .252 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Duvall has had a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Duvall has driven in a run in 11 games this year (39.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this season (nine of 28), with two or more runs three times (10.7%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .298 AVG .196 .355 OBP .302 .526 SLG .478 8 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 8 16/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings