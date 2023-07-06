Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this season (56 of 78), with at least two hits 28 times (35.9%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.329
|AVG
|.240
|.400
|OBP
|.307
|.535
|SLG
|.356
|25
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/17
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (10-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.