Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .243 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 51.1% of his 47 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.4%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.243
|AVG
|.244
|.296
|OBP
|.259
|.405
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|8
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.64 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
