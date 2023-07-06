Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Rafael Devers (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (81) this season while batting .252 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 51 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven in a run in 38 games this year (45.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (42.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.269
|AVG
|.233
|.337
|OBP
|.304
|.480
|SLG
|.513
|20
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|34
|31/17
|K/BB
|42/13
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
