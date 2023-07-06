Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (51-36) versus the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.77 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (49%) in those contests.
- This year, Boston has won 16 of 26 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (420 total runs).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|James Paxton vs José Berríos
|July 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
|July 4
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|-
|James Paxton vs Luis Medina
|July 8
|Athletics
|-
|James Paxton vs Paul Blackburn
|July 9
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
