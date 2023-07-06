Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 295 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 420 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.291 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (3-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In eight starts this season, Crawford has not yet earned a quality start.

Crawford has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Blue Jays W 5-0 Away James Paxton José Berríos 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers - Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Luis Medina 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - -

