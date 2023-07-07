Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Arroyo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294.
- In 52.1% of his games this season (25 of 48), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.244
|.301
|OBP
|.259
|.408
|SLG
|.346
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|18/5
|K/BB
|19/2
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Medina (2-7) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
