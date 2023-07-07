The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .239.

Wong has gotten a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (16.1%).

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (13 of 62), with more than one RBI six times (9.7%).

In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .282 AVG .191 .351 OBP .248 .505 SLG .319 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 12 RBI 7 32/8 K/BB 40/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings