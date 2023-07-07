Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .309.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (42 of 66), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (28.8%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 30.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.337
|AVG
|.284
|.408
|OBP
|.308
|.548
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|9
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
