The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Turner is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 69.0% of his games this season (58 of 84), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (35.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven in a run in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .309 AVG .255 .363 OBP .351 .466 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 29 RBI 21 28/13 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings