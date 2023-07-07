The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 83 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .255 with 39 extra-base hits.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 61.9% of his 84 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 20.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.4% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.1%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .274 AVG .233 .344 OBP .304 .486 SLG .513 21 XBH 18 8 HR 12 34 RBI 34 31/18 K/BB 42/13 0 SB 1

