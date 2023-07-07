Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Brennan Bernardino, who will start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +185 odds to win. A 10.5-run total is set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +185 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 51.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-16).

Boston has a record of 1-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The Red Sox have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 87 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-40-2).

The Red Sox have covered only 25% of their games this season, going 2-6-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-22 22-21 16-13 29-29 31-32 14-10

