The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Rafael Devers to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Boston ranks eighth in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.262).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (430 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Boston's 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Brennan Bernardino Luis Medina 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away - -

