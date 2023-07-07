How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Rafael Devers to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- Boston ranks eighth in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.262).
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (430 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.297).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Luis Medina
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
