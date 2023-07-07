On Friday, July 7, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (45-43) host Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (25-64) at Fenway Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (2-7, 6.37 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Boston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have won in 25, or 28.7%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 2-16 when favored by +200 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+135) Christian Arroyo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.