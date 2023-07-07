The Minnesota Twins (45-43) host the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) to open a three-game series at Target Field, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Twins are on the back of a series victory over the Royals, and the Orioles a series split with the Yankees.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA).

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.70 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 6.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (5-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .208.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Ober has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Bailey Ober vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank ninth in MLB with 418 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 101 home runs (14th in the league).

The Orioles have gone 2-for-23 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.

Irvin has yet to notch a quality start this season.

Irvin is trying to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cole Irvin vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has a collective .233 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 687 total hits and 21st in MLB play with 375 runs scored. They have the 17th-ranked slugging percentage (.402) and are eighth in all of MLB with 114 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Irvin has pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out one.

