Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .287 with 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 57 of 80 games this season (71.3%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (36.3%).
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (55.0%), including 11 multi-run games (13.8%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.326
|AVG
|.240
|.397
|OBP
|.307
|.522
|SLG
|.356
|25
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|16
|24/18
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.02).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
