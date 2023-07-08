The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .800 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .313 with 26 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Duran is batting .588 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.2% of his games this season (43 of 67), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (29.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (31.3%), including six multi-run games (9.0%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .343 AVG .284 .411 OBP .308 .565 SLG .440 18 XBH 14 2 HR 2 18 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 39/3 9 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings