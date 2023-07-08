As of now the New England Patriots have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked eighth, giving up 322 yards per game.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

As underdogs, New England had just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 receptions for 421 yards.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon posted 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +3000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 18 Chiefs - +650 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of July 8 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.