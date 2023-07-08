How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
James Paxton and Paul Blackburn are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics play on Saturday at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Athletics Odds
|Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.0 home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 90 total home runs.
- Boston ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .262 batting average.
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (437 total).
- The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.293).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, June 30, the lefty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- Paxton is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this game.
- Paxton will try to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Sam Long
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.