Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .220.
- In 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%) Casas has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%).
- He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.359
|OBP
|.299
|.345
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|34/25
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
