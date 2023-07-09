Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall has had a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (10 of 30), with two or more runs three times (10.0%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.292
|AVG
|.196
|.338
|OBP
|.302
|.508
|SLG
|.478
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|21/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
