Jarren Duran -- batting .486 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

JP Sears

NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .319 with 27 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Duran will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .619 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Duran has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.9% of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .354 AVG .284 .419 OBP .308 .602 SLG .440 20 XBH 14 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 39/3 10 SB 7

