Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Turner is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Turner has driven home a run in 36 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 42 of 86 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.314
|AVG
|.255
|.368
|OBP
|.351
|.465
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|21
|31/14
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
