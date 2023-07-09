Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 84 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .254 with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (53 of 86), with more than one hit 26 times (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.271
|AVG
|.233
|.345
|OBP
|.304
|.481
|SLG
|.513
|22
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|34
|32/19
|K/BB
|42/13
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears (1-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
