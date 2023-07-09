Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see JP Sears on the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 22nd in baseball with 92 home runs. They average one per game.

Boston is seventh in MLB, slugging .427.

The Red Sox's .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (447 total runs).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.291).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tayler Scott will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.

The 31-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - -

