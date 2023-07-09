Brent Rooker is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics meet at Fenway Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 61 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .237/.330/.467 so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

