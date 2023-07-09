The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while batting .271.

Refsnyder has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7%.

In 14 games this year (27.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .303 AVG .238 .403 OBP .385 .379 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 11 RBI 11 17/8 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 4

