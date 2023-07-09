Sun vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 17 times this season.
- A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.
