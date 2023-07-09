The Washington Mystics (9-7) will try to break a three-game road losing skid at the Connecticut Sun (13-5) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Sun vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 83 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.7)

Connecticut (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159

Sun vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 8-9-0 against the spread this year.

There have been 12 Connecticut's games (out of 17) that hit the over this season.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been led by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by giving up only 79.2 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (84.4 per contest).

So far this year, Connecticut is averaging 34.7 rebounds per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.7 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sun have been getting things done in terms of turnovers this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.7) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.1).

With 6.8 threes per game, the Sun are eighth in the WNBA. They sport a 35.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks sixth in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sun, who are ceding 6.3 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 29.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc (best).

Connecticut is attempting 49.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 72.4% of the shots it has taken (and 77.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19 threes per contest, which are 27.6% of its shots (and 22.1% of the team's buckets).

