Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has three home runs and a walk while hitting .149.
- Chang has gotten a hit in five of 16 games this season (31.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Chang has an RBI in four of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.154
|AVG
|.143
|.185
|OBP
|.182
|.385
|SLG
|.286
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|2
|11/0
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
