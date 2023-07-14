Adam Duvall is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI against the Athletics.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Duvall will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.

In 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%) Duvall has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Duvall has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (35.5%), including three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .299 AVG .196 .347 OBP .302 .552 SLG .478 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 15 RBI 8 22/4 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings